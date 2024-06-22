Tottenham among clubs tracking Danish midfielder Morten Hjulmand

Tottenham Hotspur are one of several clubs showing keen interest in signing Denmark midfielder Morten Hjulmand.

According to Ben Jacobs, Spurs have been tracking the 24-year-old defensive midfielder who has impressed at the 2024 European Championship this summer.

Hjulmand has a release clause of around £67 million in his contract, and Tottenham could face competition from Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, and Barcelona for the midfielder.

Sporting CP are famous for being tough negotiators in the transfer market, so they’re unlikely to lower their demands for Hjulmand.

The Danish star is considered a key player, and Sporting manager Ruben Amorim has reportedly asked the club for assurances that the midfielder will not be sold unless his clause is triggered.

That complicates the situation for the interested parties, although it may not be enough to deter them from trying to sign the midfielder.

Hjulmand would be an excellent replacement for Hojbjerg

Spurs are in the market for a new midfielder this summer, with Ange Postecoglou looking to revamp his squad, especially in the middle of the park.

Tottenham are expected to offload several fringe players to free up space for fresh recruits, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is among those who could be allowed to leave the club.

Hojbjerg is entering the final year of his contract, so Spurs will want to sell him this summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer at the end of next season.

They could be looking to replace the former Southampton midfielder with his compatriot and national team colleague Hjulmand, although competition is stiff for the latter.

If Spurs can beat the competition to sign Hjulmand, he would be a terrific replacement for Hojbjerg.

The Danish midfield destroyer featured 49 times for Sporting across all competitions last season, contributing four goals and four assists.

He created four big chances in the league, won 56% of his ground duels and averaged 5.1 ball recoveries per 90 minutes.

Hjulmand would be an excellent signing for Spurs, but they’re unlikely to pay such a huge sum to sign him, especially after missing out on Champions League football.

However, if Spurs manage to offload some of their fringe players, they can attempt to lure him to north London.

Stats from Sofascore.com