Tottenham Aim to Swoop in on Brother of PSG Target to Win Transfer Race, Report Says

Last summer, Paris Saint-Germain started a new approach to their transfers. The Ligue 1 champions are now targeting young players keen to make an impact at the club, with a particular preference for those who are French and from the Greater Paris Area.

With the summer transfer window nearing, PSG have their eye on the latest French talent, Désiré Doué from Stade Rennais. The 18-year-old has impressed with 43 appearances across all competitions, notching four goals and six assists.

One of the teams challenging the Parisians for the Frenchman is Tottenham Hotspur, and the Premier League club might be able to influence the teenager to choose them over other interested sides.

According to the Daily Express, Tottenham has reached out to Rennes about signing the Doué brothers, Désiré and Guéla.

A report from Sports Zone also reveals that Arsenal and Manchester United have started talks about the young player, whose transfer value is estimated at €20 million by Transfermarkt.

The player is eager to leave Rennes, but with a contract running until 2026, the French club has the upper hand in negotiating a fee they deem acceptable.