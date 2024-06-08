Tottenham Agree ‘Amicable Termination’ With 27-year-old Spurs Star, Spell Ending

Tottenham Hotspur are on the brink of moving on one of their out of favour players, with an ‘amicable termination’ of his contract having been agreed.

Spurs are focused on moving on players not in Ange Postecoglou’s plans this summer and showed their intent when they let Ryan Sessegnon and Japhet Tanganga go.

Now another out of favour Spurs star is set for the exit door in north London after failing to make an impact.

Tottenham have, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, agreed on an ‘amicable termination’ of Tanguy Ndombele’s contract.

Ndombele, 27, has been due back at the club this summer following the end of his loan in Turkey at Galatasaray.

He is not in Postecoglou’s plans and Spurs have found an agreement with his representatives to terminate his contract.

The contract termination is expected to become effective in the coming days.

Spurs shipped the 27-year-old out on multiple loans in recent seasons, with time at Lyon and Napoli, in addition to Galatasaray.

Ndombele will now look for a new club to join this summer and get his career back on track.