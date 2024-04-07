Tottenham 3-1 Nottingham Forest: What Postecoglou said

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has been speaking to BBC Sport following the win: "It had a bit of everything. We got off to a decent start. We imposed ourselves on the game.

"We lost our way a little bit, but the whole second half we were very dominant."

On deciding to make the double change at half-time: "Just some energy and legs. Three games in a week, they had given all they could, so we got some legs in there. Pierre [Emile Hojbjerg] and Rodrigo [Bentancur] were outstanding."

On the goals: "I love defenders scoring. We were pushing them into those areas."

On Micky van de Ven: "Just his sheer desire to be the best he can be. He has got so many great qualities. People talk about his speed, but he is strong and he is getting better and better on the ball."

On being fourth in the Premier League: "That is all we want to do, and keep going. Everyone has been banging on about us getting fourth. We are fourth now, but it doesn't stop. We will keep going.

"We are in a good shape to finish the season strong."