Tottenham defender and goalscorer Micky van de Ven has been speaking to Sky Sports following the win: "It was a nice evening. I think it was a really important game for us and a huge three points.

"I saw Sonny get the ball and if he passed it to me, then I would just bang it.

"Unbelievable. It was my first goal in this stadium and I will never forget it. It was an important game and we have to build."