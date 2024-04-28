Tottenham 2-3 Arsenal: What Postecoglou said

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has been speaking to Sky Sports following the defeat: "We allowed them way too easy access to our goal in the first half. It is not acceptable at this level and we paid the price.

"We couldn't come out here in the second half and not give our supporters a little bit of hope, but it is still very disappointing.

"We are still not as resilient as we can be, especially in the transition moments or set pieces. We allow them far too easy access to our goal.

"They are a good side and they will punish you if you do not show that steel protecting your goal.

"There are a lot of areas of concern, so if you try to fix one thing - that is not where we're at - we have to fix a lot of things.

"Today was not great, we need to get punished and then we are a lot better in the second half. Sometimes you have to feel the pain to realise you have to do things differently next time."