Tottenham 2-1 Burnley - analysis

Having won the Championship title at a canter last season, Burnley were hoping the dynamic and attacking style developed under Vincent Kompany would translate into success in the Premier League.

The top flight is a different beast, however, and the gulf has proved too big for the Clarets.

A young and inexperienced side has been punished by defensive mistakes and a failure to take the chances which they created.

This defeat at Spurs illustrated why they have gone straight back down to the Championship.

With all three promoted sides instantly relegated, questions have been asked about whether the gap between the two leagues is becoming untraversable.

Kompany says Burnley will keep trying to bridge it. If they do return to the Premier League under the Belgian, he hopes some of the harsh lessons learned this season will help them secure a longer stay next time.