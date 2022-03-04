Toto Wolff says Michael Masi was 'turned' by Red Bull sporting director

Mercedes team principle Toto Wolff during day one of pre-season testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain - PA

Toto Wolff has accused former F1 race director Michael Masi of being "turned" by Red Bull’s sporting director Jonathan Wheatley towards the end of last season, describing the pair’s relationship as a "bromance".

In a new two-part documentary, Duel: Hamilton vs Verstappen, to be shown on Sky Sports from this Sunday, Mercedes team principal Wolff alleges that Wheatley "did his job" in managing to get Masi to look favourably on Red Bull "not only in Abu Dhabi but before".

Masi was, famously, the man responsible for calling the shots towards the end of last season’s title decider in Abu Dhabi when his decision to bring in a safety car and allow certain cars to unlap themselves in time to allow a final, one-lap shootout was strongly criticised.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, on fresh tyres, ended up passing Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton to claim his maiden drivers’ title.

Mercedes felt Masi got that call wrong, and were also heavily critical of the Australian's actions in Saudi Arabia at the penultimate race, arguing that he appeared to make a deal with Wheatley over grid restart positions.

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda leads Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W12 during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - Joe Portlock - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

In the documentary, Wolff describes Masi and Wheatley's relationship as a "bromance" and says: "Jonathan Wheatley has done his job.

"He's turned Michael Masi the race director, not only in Abu Dhabi but before, and probably Max owes him a lot."

Wolff’s allegations are sure to enrage Red Bull who feel that Masi - who has since been dropped by motorsport’s world governing body the FIA, with two race directors now set to take on the role on a rotating basis - has been made a scapegoat and the Australian’s integrity unfairly called into question.

Wolff, too, describes Masi as a "victim" although he says he has not spoken to him since "and I don’t want to speak to him ever again".

"It's like a football game that is 1-0 for one team and suddenly the referee says, 'Now it's golden goal. 0-0. Whoever scores the next goal wins'," the Austrian says of Abu Dhabi. "'And by the way, we have to play without boots.'"

"His decisions were wrong and I'm sure that he regrets them," Wolff adds. "The FIA should have seen much earlier that there was a problem. There was a problem with the structure. There was a problem of personalities."

Verstappen and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner are also interviewed in the documentary, with the Dutch driver insisting Masi did not break the rules. "He perhaps applied the rules slightly differently in that circumstance but there was nothing he did that actually contravened the rules," Verstappen says.

Like Horner, who said that Masi was the subject of "bullying and online abuse" after the title finale and deserving of more support, Verstappen also said the Australian was treated harshly.

"You can always argue was it right, was it wrong, what he did in Abu Dhabi," Verstappen says.

"But I think what Michael stood for was always racing."