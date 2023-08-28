TOTEME Heads Out West for FW23 Campaign

Stockholm-based brand TOTEME is bring its Scandi cool girl style to California for its Fall/Winter 2023 campaign.

Lensed by Zoë Ghertner, the Golden State's coastline is painted in a dusky blue, infusing the campaign with cinematic aesthetic. The clothing is caught in motion as model Vivienne Rohner gazes out at the horizon, deep in contemplation. Streamlined silhouettes and luscious textiles result in an androgynous collection, balancing strength with softness. TOTEME FW23 delivers a generously oversized felt coat, complemented by a shaved shearling collar for extra warmth. Meanwhile, a fur print dress quietly commands attention with its errant brushstrokes. Sensual slim knee-high leather boots sit alongside a sumptuous, heavy grained leather coat and a new angular cross body bag.

Take a look at TOTEME's FW23 campaign in the gallery above.