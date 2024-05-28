'Totally underwhelming' or 'a Guardiola protege is fine by me'?

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts on Enzo Maresca after it was reported that the Leicester boss is in talks with Chelsea to take over from Mauricio Pochettino as manager.

Here are some of your responses:

Mike: Not sure what to think right now assuming he is the chosen one. Lack of Premier League experience is a worry but he is Italian and we have done well with Italian managers in the past. He worries me less than the other quoted options do.

Geoff: The right choice for Chelsea would have been to keep Pochettino. Making every season one of massive change shows the owners don’t understand that football is a team game.

Christopher: If Maresca is appointed I will cancel my season ticket. Fed up with these stupid choices constantly made by these 'too much money but no brains' owners. At least De Zerbi has managed successfully some of our players in the Premier League. This will be another Potter debacle.

Scott: Maresca was my least fancied of those up for the job. However, being Italian he'll be used to being dictated to by a sporting director/owner - in other words, exactly what the circus ringmaster is looking for. Totally underwhelming.

Mick: Logic tells you that we should get a tried and tested winner. But everything we are hearing says this is what Chelsea want and need for the project. Only time will tell if it works. Should he start winning, nobody will care. If he is prepared to train the players given to him, and can make it work, good luck to him.

Michael: The reported shortlist is strong. In the end, you have to hope the process has selected the right person through performance data, background checks and their presentation of their vision, strategy and desire. It’s good they haven’t gone for a vanity appointment - we need hunger and desire. A Guardiola protege is fine by me.

Mark: Appointing a Championship-level manager like Maresca for this Chelsea side is like sourcing an engine from Ferrari, a gearbox from Porsche, aero from McLaren and bodywork from Lamborghini - just to get your mate Dave down the street to put it all together.