If you’re in the mood for a good horror movie this weekend or in the run up to Halloween, Amazon Prime Video’s latest movie release, Totally Killer, is definitely worth a watch.

The horror-comedy sees Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka in the lead role as her character Jamie is transported back in time to 1987. But what’s so special about that date? Well on Halloween’s night that year, her mum’s (played by Modern Family’s Julie Bowen in the present day) friends were murdered by a man known as the Sweet Sixteen Killer, who was never caught.

And Jamie soon finds herself transported back to the 1980s where she teams up with the teenage version of her mum (this time played by Cruel Summer’s Olivia Holt), to stop the would-be killer before he starts his murderous spree. Oh, and Jamie needs to get back to the future by the end of Halloween night or she’ll be trapped in the past for good. If this all sounds a bit confusing, here is the Totally Killer ending explained.

Totally Killer ending explained

On Halloween night in 1987 the group convenes at the amusement park where they lure the Sweet Sixteen Killer into a haunted house. It’s there that it is revealed to be Doug (aka Jamie’s high school principal). He sought revenge on the group of teenagers after the death of his girlfriend Trish.

He held Marisa, Tiffany and Heather responsible for her dying in an accident after they let her drive home drunk. But this leads Jamie to wonder why Pam received the “You're next, one day” note at the beginning.

It is then that a second killer appears. And it’s none other than Chris, the podcast guy. He used the new time machine in the future to also travel back in time but solely so he can kill Jamie to keep the truth from getting out.

He murdered Jamie’s mum, Pam, in 2023 and created the fake note all so that he could have more content for his podcast. Jamie and Chris fight before she kicks him into the spinning machine, killing him. And she’s free to travel back to the future.

But everything that’s happened in 1987 has had an effect on the current day. While Jamie’s mum is still alive and married to her dad, they ended up getting together much earlier than they had originally, like she feared. This means that Jamie now has a 34-year-old brother. And his name is Jamie! Because of this her name is now Colette.

As the credits play excerpts from a notebook are shown which explain some of the other changes that have taken place in the current day timeline. Since Doug the principal died in 1987, the new principal is the football player Randy.

When it comes to Chris the podcast guy, he appears to be staying out of trouble for now.

