The total rundown on new Bucs WR Trey Palmer
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already fairly stacked at the WR position, but the team drafted another speedy wideout in the sixth round in 2023 that could serve to be a valuable return man and could move up the depth chart in time.
Here’s what you need to know about former Nebraska WR Trey Palmer:
Height: 6’1″
Weight: 192
Age: 22
Hometown: Kentwood, Louisiana
Scouting Report (Dane Brugler, the Athletic): “A one-year starter at Nebraska, Palmer was primarily a slot receiver in former offensive coordinator Mark Whipple’s shotgun, pro-style scheme, also seeing time on the outside. After three years at LSU, he had a record-breaking senior season at Nebraska and set school records for receiving yards in both a season and game (accounted for 40 more catches and 572 yards more than the second-leading receiver on the Huskers in 2022). One of the fastest players in the draft class, Palmer has Ted Ginn-like vertical burst (led the FBS with three catches of 70-plus yards in 2022) and catches defenders napping with the acceleration out of his breaks. Though a confident competitor, his concentration can be disrupted by physical defenders in press or on his hip. Overall, Palmer needs more route polish and consistency through contact to be useful on a down-to-down basis, but he is an inside/outside field stretcher with speed that defenses must respect. He projects as an NFL rookie return man and WR 4/5 who can move up the depth chart over time.”
