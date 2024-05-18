'He is a total one off' - Klopp memories

[Getty Images]

Ian: Jurgen Klopp is more than just a manager of Liverpool. He is fun, caring and had Liverpool playing some of the best football I have ever seen. He is an total one off.

Chubb: Cannot say emphatically enough how much Jurgen has done for our club. We were a wounded animal when he took over and had been weakened by a series of quite poor managers. He asked us to believe, so we did, and by gosh didn't he deliver! If he had not been competing against Manchester City all that time, he would have won almost everything going.

Oscar: For most of my life Klopp has been a massive figure in football and I am so sad to see him depart.