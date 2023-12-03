Total effort by Illini key road win

Dec. 2—What happened

Illinois hadn't won at Jersey Mike's Arena since before it underwent its rebranding from Rutgers Athletic Center. Brad Underwood was in his first season as the Illini coach. Michael Finke was the leading scorer. That's how elusive a road win in New Jersey had become. So that made what the Illini did Saturday that much more notable. It wasn't just a win. Illinois dominated.

What it means

Can't beat winning the only Big Ten game before the new year. Especially on the road. Home teams seemed to have had the early advantage with conference play underway — Northwestern's overtime upset of No. 1 Purdue the shining example — but Illinois got a statement-worthy win at Rutgers at, for once, a not so terrorizing trapezoid of an arena.

What's next

Now is the time to have some momentum after the first road win of the season. Illinois' trip to the East Coast continues with a Top 25 showdown Tuesday night in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden against No. 13 Florida Atlantic. The Owls seemed to have recovered after a brutal home loss to Bryant. Turns out returning an entire Final Four team is a good thing.

What was said

"This one's behind us, but we know it was a good win for us. We're just locking in on the scouting report for FAU. It's a big opportunity for us. They're probably going to be top 10 with some of the losses recently. Just locking in to on to the next. Then get ready for at Tennessee. It's going to be a tough road, but we'll see what we're made of." — Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins

Player of the game

Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr.

Marcus Domask gets a hearty honorable mention, but Shannon simply keeps playing like a guy that's going to wind up an All-American at the end of the season. The veteran Illinois guard mixed attacking the rim (where he excels) and knocking down three-pointers (where he's greatly improved) to score a game-high 23 points to go along with 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals in Saturday's Big Ten win at Rutgers. The Illini needed Domask as a complement, but Shannon again led the way.

Backcourt

Rutgers: C+

It was clear how much of an emphasis Illinois put on attacking the basket this week in practice by the way Shannon and Domask operated. Rutgers, like most teams, had real issues trying to slow down Shannon on his way to the rim. Domask's ability to get into the paint and either finish at the rim or turn it into a post-up opportunity gave the Scarlet Knights just as much trouble.

Frontcourt

Illinois: A

Rutgers: D

Clifford Omoruyi is considered one of the best frontcourt players in the Big Ten. Illinois made the veteran Rutgers big man look exceedingly average. Nothing but tough twos. Most of which Omoruyi didn't make. Making that happen was a healthy Coleman Hawkins, who gave the Illini a different dynamic at both ends of the court (and serious help in handling the Scarlet Knights' pressure).

Bench

Illinois: B

Rutgers: B

Luke Goode did his usual off the bench, knocking down open three-pointers. Chipping in three rebounds and three assists helped push the Illini guard into "a sub above" territory Saturday. Rutgers ultimately had the bench points advantage at 25-20, but it was mostly a result of Illinois tightening up its rotation in the second half. Only Goode and Justin Harmon got minutes.

Overall

Illinois: A

Rutgers: C-

Brad Underwood's big question about Saturday's game was whether his team's toughness and his team's defense would travel. Turns out those worries were mostly for naught. While the Illini could have been tougher with the ball in the first half — that's when 10 of their 17 turnovers happened — they locked down Rutgers defensively. Holding the Scarlet Knights to 33 percent shooting was the epitome of defense traveling.