🎥 Total disaster! St. Louis concede two horrible goals at home 🤦‍♂️

St. Louis City conceded two of the worst goals you’ll see in all of Major League Soccer this evening against Colorado, as their sophomore season in the league continues to capitulate.

Despite finishing top of the Western Conference last season, Bradley Carnell’s side have toiled in their second season as an MLS club, sitting all the way in 12th after 18 games this season.

To make matters worse, City conceded two of the worst goals you’ll see all season in MLS Wednesday evening, the first of which came in the opening 10 minutes when a Colorado throw-in somehow made its way through entire St. Louis defense.

Djordje Mihailovic strikes first for the Rapids! Watch free on Apple TV: https://t.co/biwWfD5JUk pic.twitter.com/nyOfZNmZ5k — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 20, 2024

And as they looked to find their way back into the game after the second-half restart, disaster struck once more when the typically sure-handed Roman Bürki rolled the ball out straight into the path of a Colorado player to concede a second on the night.

Mihailovic capitalizes on Burki's error and doubles the Colorado lead! pic.twitter.com/MIVrq3VHUx — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 20, 2024

It’s been a night to forget for this St. Louis backline!