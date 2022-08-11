The 'Total Access' previews Week 1 preseason matchups on NFL Network
NFL Network's 'Total Access' previews the Week 1 preseason matchups airing on NFL Network. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Seattle Seahawks stole themselves a future star in fifth-round cornerback Tariq Woolen
Get the latest on why Tom Brady is taking some extended time away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for personal reasons
Former Rams OC Mike Martz would be nervous about Matthew Stafford's elbow if he were the Rams
As the Miranda warnings explain, Anything you say can and will be used against you. That concept applies in plenty of other legal contexts and settings. When it comes to the blunt, candid comments made by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday regarding Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, a question has emerged as to whether Goodell’s [more]
Elliott popped up afterward and had a few words with the Denver LB in a joint practice that featured several other skirmishes. | From @ToddBrock24f7
There were at least six fights between the Broncos and Cowboys. But Dak Prescott was accurate early and Micah Parsons was a beast.
The Denver Broncos now sport the wealthiest owner in the NFL and the league's most diverse ownership group. Four of the six members of the Walton-Penner ownership group, which was welcomed into the NFL this week, are either women or minorities. Walmart heir Rob Walton, the oldest child of Walmart co-founder Sam Walton, bought the Broncos along with his daughter, Carrie Walton Penner, and her husband, for $4.65 billion, a global record for a professional sports franchise.
Trey Lance is expected to see limited playing time Friday night in the 49ers' preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers.
Given the fact that Elijah Mitchell was drafted three rounds after Trey Sermon by the 49ers in 2021, his success last season came as a surprise to some.
Fifteen years after former 49ers coach Mike Nolan struggled with the NFL for the periodic ability to wear a suit on the sidelines, current 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is grappling with the league over the hat he’ll wear (or not wear) during games during the 2022 season. In a recent appearance on KNBR (via SFGate.com), [more]
Head coach Dan Campbell opens the door for the Lions to keep just 2 QBs instead of 3
The New England Patriots kick off their preseason against the New York Giants in Foxboro on Thursday night. Here's how to watch the action.
A lot of hurdles still remain for a trade, including the Nets not wanting Westbrook.
How to watch, listen or stream the Packers' preseason opener against the 49ers on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.
The Browns previously were considered out of the Jimmy Garoppolo sweepstakes, but recent developments appear to have sucked them back in.
Broncos have named Damani Leech team president. George Paton will continue to run football operations -- Leech will handle the business side.
The Canadian star hit back at her critics after some on-court drama.
Latest NFL Power Rankings: Find out where the #Raiders rank entering Week 1 of the preseason
Did The Playmaker just troll the entire Eagles fan base?
A look at everything you need to know to catch the Seattle Seahawks at the Pittsburgh Steelers in week 1 of the 2022 NFL preseason.