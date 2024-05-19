‘Total Access’ Ends After 21 Years Amid Major Shakeup At NFL Network: “It’s A Bittersweet Moment”

NFL Network’s Total Access aired its last broadcast on Friday, ending after 21 years.

Kimmi Chex, Mike Yam, Michael Robinson, and David Carr bid farewell to the sports program in an emotional episode that saw them all remember the good times during their tenure.

“A very bittersweet special edition of the show today as we close out a two-decade-long chapter,” Chex said at the show’s opening.

Chex also noted that it had been 7,500 days since Total Access premiered on NFL Network in 2003.

At the end of the show, the four co-hosts took a moment to honor the people behind the cameras that help make the show happen every day.

“It’s a bittersweet moment to attempt and say goodbye,” Chex said. “I think we all believe it was just beginning to have the honor to help guide the show alongside these three men who are now friends, is something I’ve always dreamt of. But my presence on this show comes on the shoulders of the women and the hosts who came before me.”

In her goodbye to Total Access, Chex threw a jab at Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker amid his controversial comments about women.

“As Total Access concludes today, I’m lucky enough to continue on here with the NFL Network and hope to give more of my voice to the league of love while also being a wife and a soon-to-be mother of two kids. Don’t ever, ever put women in a box because our potential is limitless and we can do it all,” she said.

Yam took to Instagram so share a clip of the final moments of Total Access and added, “It’s been an absolute thrill hosting @nfltotalaccess. Today was our last show and while our team is disappointed, we are excited about what’s next for us at @nflnetwork. ‘Thank you’ isn’t nearly enough to express the gratitude I have for the team.”

Tonight marks the last ever episode of @NFLTotalAccess. I was 7 years old when this show aired meaning that I spent my life watching . Co-hosting our flagship program this past season has been the honor of my career. I’m not going anywhere but for now, it’s goodbye TA ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zJXApKFyM1 — Kimmi (@kimmichex) May 17, 2024

