'Total Access' crew predicts Super Bowl LVI winner

Associated Press

Giants coach Brian Daboll filled out a majority of his staff Friday, hiring the first woman to hold a coaching position in the team’s history along with a pair of coordinators new to New York. Among those announced to join the recently hired Daboll was Laura Young, who will be the team’s director of coaching operations, coordinating and organizing practices, as well as game-day operations. Mike Kafka will be the new offensive coordinator and Don “Wink” Martindale will run the defense.