'Total Access' crew predicts Super Bowl LVI winner
When the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Super Bowl LVI, it will mark the LA market’s return to NFL prominence. The region hasn’t hosted the big event since 1993.
The Bengals meet the Rams in the final showpiece game of the 2021 NFL season
Will the Bengals get their first Super Bowl? Or will the Rams win on their home field?
Weddle couldn't resist the urge to coach his son's Pop Warner team. Now he's chasing a Super Bowl trophy with Los Angeles.
It’s a phrase that is shouted from the rafters at the Cincinnati Bengals‘ Paul Brown Stadium: “Who Dey.” Throughout the Bengals’ Super Bowl run, “Who Dey” has become a rallying cry and Cincinnati fans will likely be chanting it as the Bengals compete against the Los Angeles Rams for the Lombardi trophy. The 2022 Super
McVay has done everything on an accelerated schedule, so why would long-term planning be any different?
Keegan-Michael Key’s quip about Mahomes didn’t seem to sit well with Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce.
The Patriots' coaching staff is getting is extremely thin on the offensive side.
Super Bowl LVI kicks off tomorrow and one of the NFL’s young stars will be front and center on the world’s biggest stage. On Sunday, Joe Burrow will try and help lead the Cincinnati Bengals to a Super Bowl win against the Los Angeles Rams live on NBC and Peacock. Should he prevail, where will
Former Bengals QB Carson Palmer caused quite a stir with Joe Burrow commentary before the Super Bowl.
Unlike the two coaches in Super Bowl LVI, Bill Belichick has loads of Super Bowl experience. Here's what the Patriots coach told his players as they prepared for the big game, according to Julian Edelman.
Eric Dickerson has a bone to pick with the Rams.
Rob Ryan is headed to Las Vegas. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Ryan will join the Raiders as a senior defensive assistant for the 2022 season. It’s the first time Ryan will be working in Vegas, but he did spend five seasons with the franchise in Oakland as their defensive coordinator earlier in his [more]
Lost in all the Super Bowl week histrionics is the fact that everything the Bengals do, the Rams do better, and have done better this season.
He saw the opportunity, seized it, and couldn't be stopped.
The 2022 Super Bowl is tomorrow and the game will air LIVE on NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the Big Game this year including the date, start time, teams playing, halftime show, national anthem, TV and live stream info, location and so much more! Click
Giants coach Brian Daboll filled out a majority of his staff Friday, hiring the first woman to hold a coaching position in the team’s history along with a pair of coordinators new to New York. Among those announced to join the recently hired Daboll was Laura Young, who will be the team’s director of coaching operations, coordinating and organizing practices, as well as game-day operations. Mike Kafka will be the new offensive coordinator and Don “Wink” Martindale will run the defense.
Let's take a look at current 2022 NFL mock drafts to see what the Giants could be thinking at No. 5 and No. 7 overall.
Many Los Angeles Rams fans first came under the team's spell because of the Fearsome Fearsome, perhaps the greatest defensive line in NFL history. Merlin Olsen, Rosey Grier, Deacon Jones and Lamar Lundy battered quarterbacks and crushed running backs for the better part of the 1960s, living up to their catchy nickname with feats that regularly exceeded the accomplishments of their more modestly talented Rams teams. Six years into the Rams' second stint in Los Angeles, their front is once again the strength of their defense and one of the best groups in the league.