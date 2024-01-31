Tot keeps Sooners rolling during 7-1 start to conference play

Jan. 31—Oklahoma point guard Nevaeh Tot's importance to the program was on full display in two big wins over Texas and Kansas last week.

Against the Longhorns, Tot turned in a dazzling performance in an upset road win. The Sooners' lone returning starter scored 14 points and had 10 assists with no turnovers, becoming the first Big 12 player to ever reach those marks against a top-10 team.

Not only did Tot help the Sooners to score a conference-high 91 points, she also held Texas point guard Shaylee Gonzalez to 1-10 shooting and two turnovers.

Three days later the Sooners had to put that win behind them and outlast with a pesky Kansas team at home. The Sooners weren't as sharp, especially on the offensive end of the court, but Tot's effort never waned.

That leadership has been a key ingredient to the Sooners' success.

"She's almost been a basketball player turned into a manager," OU head coach Jennie Baranczyk said. "You can see her start to oversee things."

The Sooners will be looking for their sixth straight win on Wednesday at home against No. 2 Kansas State.

The Sooners rarely seemed to have an offensive rhythm in the first half against Kansas. The Jayhawks were clearly focused on limiting transition offense and that's where the Sooners have been the most dangerous this season.

But coming out of halftime, Tot was aggressively crashing the defensive glass.

With the ball already in their point guard's hands, the Sooners were off to the races and hit back-to-back 3-pointers on assists from Tot. It was the kind of pace the Sooners played with throughout their win over Texas.

It was also the kind of pace that the Sooners excelled at when Taylor Robertson, Madi Williams and Ana Llanusa were frustrating defenses.

But those that wondered if the tempo would slow with four new starters on this year's squad might've overlooked the fifth.

Tot is one of the few players still on the roster that played under former head coach Sherri Coale. The four-star recruit was immediately thrown into action, starting 21 of 24 games as a freshman.

The next season the Sooners changed head coaches, but Tot remained the starting point guard. With three talented scorers, Tot primarily needed to learn how to play alongside Robertson, Williams and Llanusa.

A star-studded lineup yielded one of the most electric offenses in program history, averaging 84.2 points per game (second in program history) and 78.9 possessions per 40 minutes (third nationally).

This season everything changed again.

Tot is no longer playing a complementary role. For Baranczyk, the senior has been like having an extra coach on the court.

"As much as she kind of managed (over the last two seasons), she wasn't the one that literally had to put people in positions," Baranczyk said. "And now she has to put people in the right positions, and they're looking at her and they're looking at me, and they're understanding that responsibility."

Through 19 games, the Sooners' possessions per 40 minutes have been nearly identical (78.8) to last season.

Their scoring has gone down (76.8 points per game), but they remain one of the highest-scoring offenses in the conference (fourth). That success didn't come without its growing pains for a young Sooners' squad, but they appear to have turned a corner in recent weeks.

Baranczyk said it's been an adjustment even for the team's most experienced starter.

"I don't think she understood her responsibility at the beginning of the season," she said. "I don't mean that in any kind of negative way. It's just hard to understand what that feels like."

The morning after the Sooners knocked off Texas, the team was back at practice preparing for Kansas. Despite being tired after an emotional win, Baranczyk said Tot arrived at the gym with an energy she hadn't seen over the past two seasons.

"She was tired," Baranczyk said. "It's hard to sleep after that night. She was tired and she came in the next day and she worked."

The Sooners entered conference play having lost five of their last six. They averaged over 19 turnovers per game during that stretch.

The Sooners' 7-1 start to conference play is the program's best start since the 2014-15 season. They can move into a tie for first in the Big 12 standings with a win over the Wildcats on Wednesday.

Tot is leading the Big 12 during conference play in assist/turnover ratio at 3.8. and is fifth in the conference in assists in conference play with 4.8 per game.

