Tosh Lupoi named one of top coaches of Week 13 after Ducks’ demolition of Oregon State

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit put out his top performances among the coaching landscape and Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi was one of seven that was recognized.

The Ducks held Oregon State to a season-low seven points and 53 yards rushing in the 31-7 win in the Civil War that propelled Oregon into the Pac-12 championship game against Washington.

Lupoi’s defense has been outstanding all year long and for the first time in the program’s history, the Ducks led the Pac-12 in scoring defense. Oregon allowed 15.9 points a game this season. They also led the conference in allowing just 214.3 yards through the air.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire