Tosh Lupoi is gaining ground on Alex Grinch as Pac-12’s worst defensive coordinator

Alex Grinch is the Pac-12 defensive coordinator with the most to prove — and lose — this season. If Grinch falls short of expectations and USC doesn’t at least win the Pac-12 championship, it will be hard for Lincoln Riley to retain him as the Trojans’ defensive coordinator. Grinch’s national reputation is very much on the line. His USC defense simply can’t collapse the way it did late in the 2022 season if he wants to become a Power Five head coach in the near future.

However, as much as Grinch is on the hottest seat of any defensive coordinator in the Pac-12, Oregon’s defense is not exactly in a good spot with Washington and Michael Penix looming on October 14 in Seattle. The Ducks’ secondary remains a point of concern, and Texas Tech moved the ball consistently before Oregon made a late interception to preserve a narrow win in Lubbock. We have to ask the question:

Who is the worse defensive coordinator: Tosh Lupoi or Alex Grinch?

See what our Pac-12 experts think. One of our Oregon experts gave an eye-opening answer:

ZACHARY NEEL, DUCKS WIRE

How disrespectful! I forgot that the goal of college football is to see your defense play great in the first quarter, and then get worse as the game progresses (sarcasm.) Oregon’s defense isn’t perfect yet, and they had a lot of miscues early on versus Texas Tech. However, as the game went along you saw the Ducks come up with some big-time stops and force some game-changing turnovers, ultimately allowing the offense to go win the game. It’s Week 2, let’s give it a bit longer before we compare Lupoi to the worst defensive coordinator in the Pac-12.

MATT ZEMEK, TROJANS WIRE

It’s still Grinch, but Lupoi is gaining ground (in the worst way). What happens when Oregon goes against Michael Penix? The Ducks are not ready for that smoke. Shedeur Sanders should provide a good test. Oregon needs to show growth on the defensive side of the ball. If you’re an Oregon fan, you can’t tell me everything is fundamentally under control on defense. Dan Lanning has a defense-first background from his time at Georgia. If he isn’t helping Lupoi improve the defense, that’s a real concern for the Ducks.

MATT WADLEIGH, TROJANS AND BUFFALOES WIRE

Until he proves otherwise, it’s Alex Grinch. The Trojans added a lot of players in the portal on defense, and Alex Grinch is on the hot seat if the defense doesn’t improve. Stanford’s offense isn’t good except for its tight end, so there isn’t much to say there. Giving up 28 to San Jose State was a bit of a concern.

DON SMALLEY, DUCKS WIRE

The book is still out on Lupoi. He has a young group to work with and it showed at Texas Tech. The defense needs to make a big jump next season. Grinch has more eyes on him being at USC in the L.A. media. I think both DCs will cost each team a game or two this season.

