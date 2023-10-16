Tory Taylor named Big Ten Co-Special Teams Player of the Week

The Iowa Hawkeyes have themselves arguably the best punter in America and his ability to do his job to the highest level is one of the largest reasons that they are winning games. Taylor had a career game in the Hawkeyes’ road win over the Wisconsin Badgers and has been acknowledged accordingly.

Tory Taylor’s great day against the Badgers has earned him the accolade of Big Ten Co-Special Teams Player of the Week. he is sharing the award with Penn State’s Daequan Hardy. The 50.6 yards per punt with six pinned deep kept Wisconsin deep in their own territory the entire game and helped Iowa hold them to six total points.

An absolute weapon. Tory averaged 50.6 yards per punt in the win over Wisconsin, with two punts of 60+ yards. Six of his punts were downed inside the 20.@B1Gfootball x #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/oR7609CClD — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) October 16, 2023

On the year, Taylor has punted 45 times and is averaging a career-best 48.3 yards per punt. Taylor has dropped 17 of these punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard lines which sets his defense up for great success.

Tory Taylor is fourth in the NCAA in punting average while having the most punt attempts. Taylor has the most total punting yards by nearly 400 yards. More or less, any way you cut it, Tory Taylor is either at the top or right there in nearly every major punting statistic.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Riley on Twitter: @rileydonald7

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Hawkeyes Wire operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire