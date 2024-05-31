Tory Taylor, Chicago Bears to be featured in HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’

Missing the best punter in football Iowa fans? Well, you’re in luck.

You won’t have to go without Tory Taylor on your screens for too much longer. It was announced this week that Taylor and the Chicago Bears would be featured in this year’s edition of the HBO TV series “Hard Knocks.”

Now, of course, there are a myriad of reasons as to why Chicago is this year’s featured team. They just drafted one of the most hyped quarterback prospects in recent years in Caleb Williams from USC. They also drafted an exciting wide receiver in Rome Odunze from Washington, and that was after trading for former Los Angeles Charger Keenan Allen.

There’s also a high likelihood that other teams did not want to be filmed either. To me though, I like to think that HBO chose the Bears for their newest addition on special teams, Tory Taylor.

Bear down. Hard Knocks is going to Chicago.#HardKnocks Training Camp with the Chicago Bears premieres August 6 on Max. pic.twitter.com/groYOw7DOU — Max (@StreamOnMax) May 30, 2024

The Bears shocked many by going for a punter in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft. Drafting a punter that high is just not something that a lot of teams would do. That logic doesn’t take into account that Taylor is simply different.

One of the greatest college punters ever, the former Iowa Hawkeye holds the record for the most punting yards in a single season. He wowed onlookers at the Senior Bowl, and will more than likely wow fans at home with his fantastic play at the NFL level.

“Hard Knocks,” making its season debut on Aug. 6, is going to be the first time fans across the country who don’t follow college football learn the legend that is Tory Taylor.

