Tory Taylor announced as Ray Guy Award finalist

Tory Taylor’s list of accomplishments in Iowa City is a long one. Toss another one onto the list. The Aussie is a Ray Guy Award finalist.

After bombing 79 punts for an average of 47.7 yards per punt, Taylor has fired his way into the Hawkeye history books. He’s the first Hawkeye to be named a Ray Guy Award finalist.

Taylor joins Vanderbilt senior punter Matt Haybell and Florida State junior punter Alex Mastromanno as one of the three finalists.

For the third season in a row, Taylor has set a new Iowa single-season record with 3,766 punting yards. In 2023, Taylor has registered 31 punts of 50 or more yards and induced 26 fair catches. Taylor’s yards per punt average this season leads the Big Ten and ranks third nationally.

The 6-foot-4, 232 pound senior has downed 2023 Hawkeye opponents inside the 20-yard line on 29 occasions this season, inside their 10-yard line on 11 occasions and inside their 5-yard line on six occasions.

In his career, Taylor has punted 281 times for 12,944 yards or 46.1 yards per punt. A whopping 44.1% or 124 of his punts have been downed inside opponents’ 20-yard lines.

The people's punter ‼️ Tory Taylor is 1 of 3 finalists for the Ray Guy Award.#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/hrdmADmY4d — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) November 28, 2023

Taylor was named the Big Ten’s Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year on Tuesday. With the recognition, Taylor is the only Big Ten punter to be named the Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year twice in their career.

Taylor was also selected as the Big Ten’s first-team punter by both the league’s media and coaches.

“Just really happy for everybody that’s been recognized. They certainly work hard. It’s not easy to play at this level, certainly, or coach at this level. All those guys have done a great job performing,” Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz said at his Tuesday press conference of his award winners.

Taylor’s talents will be on display from Lucas Oil Stadium in the Big Ten Championship this Saturday, Dec. 2 beginning at 7:15 p.m. CT on Fox as the Hawkeyes do battle against No. 2 Michigan.

