Tory party donor Lawrence Jones guilty of sexual assault and two counts of rape

Jones was one of Britain’s most colourful and successful tech entrepreneurs - Vincent Cole/Manchester Evening News

A major Tory donor, who was one of Britain’s most colourful and successful tech entrepreneurs, has been convicted of drugging, raping and sexually assaulting women decades apart following two separate trials.

Lawrence Jones, 55, who is worth an estimated £700 million, was remanded in custody in January after being convicted of attacking an ex-employee.

But full details can only now be reported after Jones – the former chief executive of UKFast – was found guilty in a second trial of drugging and raping two women decades earlier.

Jones, a married father of four, lived in Hale Barns, Cheshire, but also boasted homes in Wales, the Caribbean and Switzerland.

He stood down as head of UKFast, a web-hosting business, in 2019 after allegations of sexual misconduct first surfaced against him.

A number of stories appeared in the media in which Jones was accused of unwanted touching, verbal abuse, and creating an atmosphere of fear in the workplace.

In 2021 he was charged with sex offences against two ex-employees who came forward to police with complaints against him.

Convicted of sexual assault in January

In January, Jones was cleared of raping and sexually assaulting the first complainant but convicted of one count of sexual assault against the second complainant.

Earlier this month he went on trial at Manchester Crown Court accused of drugging and raping two women he met in hotels and bars where he was working as a pianist in the 1990s.

Jurors in the trial were not told of his conviction in the earlier case but he was convicted of two counts of rape after four hours of jury deliberations.

One woman claimed Jones had attacked her at his flat after plying her with wine and cannabis which left her completely disorientated.

A second woman told the court Jones had raped her after asking her to sniff a liquid from a small medicinal bottle, which immediately incapacitated her.

His wife, who had attended both trials in support of her husband, put her hand over her mouth as Thursday’s verdicts were handed down, while two of his daughters were in tears in the public gallery.

Jones, who has been held in custody since January, will be sentenced for all the offences on Dec 1.

‘Cloud computing king’ a major Tory donor

It represents an extraordinary fall from grace for a man who was once dubbed the “cloud computing king” and was awarded an MBE in 2015 for services to the digital industry.

Jones launched UKFast from his spare bedroom more than 20 years ago but it expanded quickly, employing more than 400 people at its Manchester headquarters.

It was voted one of Britain’s top 10 places to work, with employees invited on international bonding exercises to the Jones’s Swiss ski lodge in Verbier.

The company’s head office had a large slide that ran from the top floor to its reception area which was cushioned with beanbags.

Staff were also able to make use of a free gym and beers that were handed out from an office bar on Friday afternoons.

In the summer, the company car park was converted into a makeshift beach with sun loungers and one winter it was transformed into a skating rink.

Cinema and fancy dress parties for employees were held throughout the year and staff were also invited to a summer festival in the grounds of the couple’s home.

He became a major Tory Party donor and was photographed with Boris Johnson when he was prime minister.

In 2018 he sold a 30 per cent stake in the business to a private equity firm but he and his wife retained a 30 per cent share each.

But he was forced to take a leave of absence from the firm in 2019 after a number of complaints of sexual misconduct surfaced against him.

Jones and his wife severed links with UKFast in May 2020 when they sold their remaining shares to a private equity investor.

One former employee told police that Jones had raped her in 2010 but he was acquitted of that charge.

A second complainant alleged he had sexually assaulted her during a business trip in 2013.

Jurors in the first trial heard that when they arrived at the hotel the victim discovered Jones had booked adjoining rooms in the penthouse with a communal seating area.

The court heard that after sitting next to her on a sofa Jones had tried to grab the woman and pull her towards him, putting his hands between her legs.

She eventually managed to get away and lock herself in her room. She later left the company and was paid £13,000 after signing a non-disclosure agreement.