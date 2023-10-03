Tory party conference live: Rees-Mogg backs 'sensible' decision to scrap 'unaffordable' HS2 to Manchester

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, is pictured arriving on day three of Tory conference in Manchester - Toby Melville/Reuters

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg has backed the decision to scrap the “unaffordable” Birmingham to Manchester section of HS2.

The former business secretary said axing the northern leg of the high speed rail route is “sensible” given the state of the public finances.

Asked why he believed the line was a bad idea, Sir Jacob told Sky News this morning: “Because it costs too much money and that it is unaffordable against what else you would do with the money.

“So if you spent the money on roads or on other rail projects you would get much more economic benefit and HS2 is not providing an economic benefit for the tens of billions that is being spent.”

Rishi Sunak is understood to have decided to axe the northern leg of HS2 and the Prime Minister is set to make the announcement in his keynote speech at Tory conference in Manchester tomorrow. Downing Street said no final decisions have been taken on HS2.

You can follow the latest updates below.

09:56 AM BST

UK has a 'romantic obsession' with railways, says Ress-Mogg

The UK has a “romantic obsession” with railways which has resulted in “far too much” being spent on them, Jacob Rees-Mogg said this morning.

Told that the UK has a bad record on delivering major infrastructure projects like HS2, the former business secretary told Sky News: “That is a fair enough point. We do. We even did in the Victorian era. It is not as if we used to be marvellous at it.

“The argument is that if we were to over run on a road project, actually when the road project is completed you have more economic benefit.

“Why is that? Because statistically roads have been the greatest contributor to economic growth of any infrastructure, much, much more so than railways.

“I think we have a romantic obsession with railways that has seen us spend far too much on railways and not enough on roads.”

09:41 AM BST

Pictured: Rishi Sunak greets a guide dog at Tory conference

Rishi Sunak greets a guide dog as he tours the Exhibitor's Hall on day three of the Conservative Party conference in Manchester today - Carl Court/Getty Images Europe

09:33 AM BST

Rees-Mogg: HS2 'costs too much money'

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg backed the expected cancellation of the Birmingham to Manchester HS2 line, arguing that the current project “costs too much money” and would not provide enough of an economic benefit.

Asked why the HS2 leg was a bad idea, the former business secretary said: “Because it costs too much money and that it is unaffordable against what else you would do with the money.

“So if you spent the money on roads or on other rail projects you would get much more economic benefit and HS2 is not providing an economic benefit for the tens of billions that is being spent.”

09:26 AM BST

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg: 'Sensible' to scrap Birmingham to Manchester HS2 line

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, the former business secretary, said axing the HS2 line between Birmingham and Manchester would be “sensible”.

He also suggested the Prime Minister should bite the bullet and make the announcement now, rather than waiting until his Tory conference speech tomorrow.

Asked why the PM will not publicly confirm the decision, Mr Rees-Mogg told Sky News: “I assume it is because Cabinet approval needs to be given and the Cabinet doesn’t normally meet during the party conference. But the hints seem pretty clear and seem to my mind to be very sensible.”

Asked why the PM will not just say it now, he said: “I think it would be sensible to make the announcement that this is the intention. Why is it taking time? Well it is a huge amount of money. The decision you are making is do you spend many tens of billions of pounds…”



09:21 AM BST

Theresa May: Net zero the 'growth opportunity of the century'

Net Zero isn’t a cost to be minimised – it’s the growth opportunity of the century, worth £1 trillion to British business by the end of the decade.



A pleasure to be in Manchester speaking to @Conservatives members at #CPC23. pic.twitter.com/TNp2vNU0sg — Theresa May (@theresa_may) October 3, 2023

09:18 AM BST

Damian Green urges Government to build HS2 'in full'

Damian Green, the former first secretary of state, said he would like to see HS2 built in full.

The senior Tory MP told Sky News: “I very much hope we can find a way to build the whole of HS2. I have seen the effect that HS1 link had in Ashford in my constituency and the rest of east Kent. It is a huge engine of prosperity and growth.

“So I very much hope they can find a way and I understand that private finance is offering to help actually building the full route. It would be very, very good for this country to build HS2 in full.”



09:07 AM BST

HS2 decision will be based on 'evidence' not 'emotion', says Chalk

Alex Chalk, the Justice Secretary, said Rishi Sunak’s decision on the future of HS2 will be based on “evidence” rather than “emotion”.

Speaking to Sky News this morning, Mr Chalk said: “He will act not on the basis of emotion but he will act on the basis of the evidence.

“He will take the long term decisions in the interests of this country, in the interests of all people.”

He added: “You have to take these decisions calmly, on the basis of the evidence, in the right order.”



08:54 AM BST

Poll: Labour hold 14 point lead over Tories

Labour hold a 14 point poll lead over the Tories, according to a new survey published by Redfield & Wilton Strategies.

The poll, conducted on October 1, put Labour on 43 per cent of the vote and the Tories on 29 per cent.

Labour was unchanged when compared with the previous poll on September 24 while the Tories were up by one point.

Labour leads by 14% nationally.



Westminster VI (1 October):



Labour 43% (–)

Conservative 29% (+1)

Liberal Democrat 12% (-1)

Reform UK 7% (-1)

Green 4% (-1)

Scottish National Party 3% (+1)

Other 1% (–)



Changes +/- 24 Septemberhttps://t.co/xPD6LH8DCo pic.twitter.com/HwgH2mjDzx — Redfield & Wilton Strategies (@RedfieldWilton) October 2, 2023

08:36 AM BST

Reader poll: Should Rishi Sunak axe the northern leg of HS2?

08:17 AM BST

Sunak 'not at all' concerned by popularity of Truss at Tory conference

Rishi Sunak said he was “not at all” concerned about the scale of support Liz Truss appears to still have within the Tory party, after crowds massed to listen to the former prime minister yesterday.

The Prime Minister told Times Radio that there were “lots of Conservatives here” at the party conference.

“I think the mood is great. People are excited about the things we’re doing.”

Rishi Sunak arrives on day three of Tory conference in Manchester this morning - Ryan Jenkinson/Story Picture Agency

08:04 AM BST

Costs of HS2 'escalated far beyond what anyone thought at the beginning', says PM

Rishi Sunak said the costs of HS2 had gone “far beyond” what had been predicted and the sums involved were “enormous”.

He told Times Radio: “It’s clear that the costs of this programme has escalated far beyond what anyone thought at the beginning.

“I know there’s lots of speculation on it, but what I would say is I’ll approach this in the same way I approach everything in this job, I will take the time to look at it properly, get across the detail and then decide what’s right for the country.

“The sums involved are enormous and it’s right that the Prime Minister takes proper care over it.

“It’s obviously not my money – it’s taxpayers’ money and we should make the right decisions on these things.”

07:57 AM BST

PM rejects claim that HS2 row has overshadowed Tory conference

Rishi Sunak rejected a suggestion that the row over HS2 had overshadowed the Conservative Party conference in Manchester.

Asked if he would admit that the handling of the announcement on HS2 had been “poor”, the Prime Minister told BBC Breakfast: “No, I don’t think that. Actually we are having a great conference.”

Asked if he believed it had gone well, he replied: “Yeah, I really do. The mood here is great.”

'You've got to admit the handling of this announcement has been poor'



Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told #BBCBreakfast speculation over the future of the HS2 rail line to Manchester has not 'overshadowed' Conservative Party conferencehttps://t.co/2vmytzF5QM pic.twitter.com/pLBjam0c6o — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) October 3, 2023

07:53 AM BST

Sunak focused on making 'right decision for the country' on HS2

Rishi Sunak said he wanted to make the “right decision for the country” on HS2 as he said the Government would not be “rushed” on the subject.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Mr Sunak said: “I know you want to keep asking, I know there is lots of speculation but all I can say is I am not going to be forced into a premature decision because it is good for someone’s TV programme.

“What I want to do is make the right decision for the country. This is an enormous amount of people’s money. Taxpayers’ money. Everybody watching. Billions and billions of pounds.

“We shouldn’t be rushed into things like that. What people would expect from me is to take the time to go over it properly and make sure we make the right long term decision for the country. That is what I am interested in doing.”



07:44 AM BST

PM insists he has not 'given up' on HS2

Asked whether he had “given up” on HS2, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told the BBC Breakfast programme: “Absolutely not.

“We have got spades on the ground on HS2 as we speak and we’re getting on and delivering it.

“But it’s not the only thing we’re doing to help spread opportunity and level up around the country.”

07:41 AM BST

Sunak refuses to confirm HS2 decision

Rishi Sunak refused to confirm whether the HS2 line from Birmingham to Manchester will be scrapped.

The Prime Minister, in Manchester for the Conservative Party conference, told BBC Breakfast: “I know there’s a lot of speculation on HS2. All I would say is the way I approach this job, I take a look at the facts, I take my time to get the decision right on behalf of the country – whatever it might be – and that’s what I’ll do with this, as I do with everything else.”

He added: “As you saw with my recent decision on net zero, when I make a decision that I think is important of course I go and explain that to everyone, explain why I’m doing what I’m doing, why I thought it was right to change direction there.”

07:39 AM BST

Burnham accuses Sunak of 'pulling the rug' on the north over HS2

Andy Burnham accused Rishi Sunak of “pulling the rug” on the north of England over the decision to scrap the HS2 line between Birmingham and Manchester.

Mr Sunak is understood to have decided to axe the line and the Prime Minister is set to make the announcement in his keynote speech at Tory conference tomorrow.

Mr Burnham, the Labour Mayor of Greater Manchester, told the BBC: “Look at the place. The place is doing so well at the moment. We have just brought in a new public transport system ourselves. Investors are flocking here.

“We are growing faster than the UK economy and you are going to pull the rug on us at this moment?

“Please, Prime Minister, at least give us a conversation, give us a chance to influence your decision before you make it.”