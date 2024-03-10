Advertisement

Tortorella ejected in first period of Flyers vs. Lightning game

Jordan Hall
·1 min read
An incensed John Tortorella was ejected 10:49 minutes into the Flyers' game Saturday night against the Lightning.

His team fell into an early 4-0 hole at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida.

The head coach was shown on the NBC Sports Philadelphia broadcast irate with the officials. He was hit with a game misconduct after Brayden Point scored the Lightning's fourth goal on a power play.

Rookie defenseman Ronnie Attard was whistled for tripping and winger Garnet Hathaway was given a misconduct 38 seconds later. Point struck 47 seconds after Hathaway's penalty, putting Tampa Bay in complete control.

The Flyers had 21 penalty minutes in the first period.

It was not a happy homecoming for Tortorella, who coached the Lightning to their first-ever Stanley Cup title in 2004. The organization was celebrating the 20-year anniversary of the championship on Saturday night.

Tortorella, in Year 2 with the Flyers, has his rebuilding club vying for the playoffs. The Flyers have been in third place since the end of January and entered Saturday with a 76.6 percent chance to make the postseason, according to Hockey-Reference.com's probabilities report.

