Torry Holt: Why Rams are equipped for Super Bowl repeat
Former Rams wide receiver Torry Holt discusses the 2022 Los Angeles Rams. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Former Rams wide receiver Torry Holt discusses the 2022 Los Angeles Rams. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Darius Slay is all about paying it forward, and the Philadelphia Eagles cornerback has big expectations for 2nd year cover guy, Zech McPhearson
The Bengals have brought back a former assistant for their current coaching staff. Per Field Yates of ESPN, former Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer is working for Cincinnati as an offensive analyst. Zimmer is former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer’s son. He worked under his father with the Bengals in 2013 as an assistant defensive [more]
The Titans have added DB Shakur Brown.
#Bills 2022 training camp positional battles: Cornerback (via @jdiloro):
The Titans have added some depth to their secondary. Tennessee announced on Friday that the club has agreed to terms with defensive back Shakur Brown. Brown, who had a workout with the Titans earlier this week, is another player to go from the USFL to the NFL. He played nine games for the Pittsburgh Maulers, [more]
The Buccaneers may have a significant injury concern along their offensive line early in training camp. According to multiple reporters on the Bucs beat, center Ryan Jensen went down with an apparent lower left leg injury. He was down for a while as teammates took a knee when the cart came out. Jensen did not [more]
It remains to be seen how the acquisition of quarterback Matt Ryan impacts the Colts’ fortunes during the regular season, but they are already seeing one big change during training camp. Each of the Colts’ first two practice sessions has ended about 10 minutes earlier than scheduled and head coach Frank Reich said on Thursday [more]
Josh McDaniels appears to be setting the tone very early in his tenure as Raiders head coach.
Here’s more on the special helmet coverings being worn by some Chiefs players.
Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady couldn't help but bury ESPN's Max Kellerman on the sixth anniversary of his infamous "fall off a cliff" take.
How much is it worth for a team to swing a trade now with the 49ers to acquire quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo?
Former Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky is struggling early at Steelers' camp, according to reports.
Former Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky impresses in training camp practice on Friday.
Where will the Big Ten go next for expansion?
Osweiler wasn't in Cleveland for long but his trade to the Browns remains one of the NFL's most memorable deals
Fans are not shy about wanting to see Kenny Pickett leading this team.
With the fear that Ryan Jensen has suffered a severe knee injury, free agent center J.C. Tretter might be on the next plane to Tampa Bay.
Get the latest on the knee injury suffered Thursday by Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen
The wait for a decision on potential discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following accusations of sexual misconduct will continue into another week. Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that retired judge Sue L. Robinson is not issuing a ruling Friday on Watson’s disciplinary hearing that concluded a month ago. Watson was accused of sexual harassment and assault by 24 massage therapists and has settled 20 of the civil lawsuits.
Packers rookie Christian Watson had "lingering soreness" in his knee at the end of OTAs and didn't want the injury lingering into the regular season.