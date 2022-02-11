Torry Holt snubbed from Pro Football Hall of Fame again in 2022

Torry Holt was a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame eight times. He was a finalist three times. And yet, he’s still waiting his turn.

The Hall of Fame announced the Class of 2022 on Thursday and Holt was not one of the eight members elected to Canton. One of the best receivers in NFL history was snubbed once again.

During his 10-year career with the Rams, Holt caught 869 passes for 12,660 yards and 74 touchdowns. He has the second-most catches and receiving yards in Rams history, behind only the great Isaac Bruce – who was elected to the Hall of Fame as a member of the 2020 class two years ago.

Bruce won one Super Bowl with the Rams and was selected to the Pro Bowl seven times, leading the NFL in receptions (117) and yards (1,696) in 2003 when he earned his first and only All-Pro selection.

He went eight straight years from 2000-2007 with at least 1,000 yards receiving, leading the NFL in yards twice during his career.

Bruce will need to wait another year to have a shot at the Hall of Fame again, hopefully getting in as a member of the 2023 class.