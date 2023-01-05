Torry Holt named Hall of Fame finalist for 4th straight year

Torry Holt is one of the best wide receivers in NFL history and he’ll once again have a chance to be recognized as such. For the fourth year in a row, Holt has been voted a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He’s one of the 15 modern-era players who were selected as finalists for the Class of 2023.

Holt played 10 seasons with the Rams, catching 869 passes for 12,660 yards and 74 touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl seven times and was a first-team All-Pro once in 2003. Holt was the model of consistency, too.

From 2000-2007, he had at least 1,000 yards in all eight seasons, leading the NFL in receiving twice: 2000 (1,635 yards) and 2003 (1,696 yards). He also led the league with 117 yards in 2003.

As of now, his 920 career receptions are 22nd all-time and his 13,382 yards are 17th in league history. Only eight players have averaged more yards per game than Holt (77.4).

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will reveal the complete Class of 2023 the week before the Super Bowl in February.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire