Torry Holt is expecting a stellar season from Allen Robinson in 2022

Allen Robinson had the worst year of his career with the Chicago Bears in 2021, recording just 38 receptions, 410 yards and one touchdown – all career-lows. But with a change of scenery and an upgrade at the quarterback position, Torry Holt believes that Robinson is going to make a massive impact in 2022.

When asked what he expects from Robinson this season, Holt said “big things.”

"I think Allen Robinson is motivated to prove what he can do – that he can still play at a high level."@RamsNFL legend Torry Holt thinks @AllenRobinson is set for a big 2022 campaign.@AllHands81 | @GMFB pic.twitter.com/QmgoelcmhR — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) July 29, 2022

Holt, a seven-time Pro Bowler and a former Super Bowl champion with the Rams, understands what it takes for a wide receiver to deliver a productive season in the NFL. The future Hall of Famer pointed to Robinson’s ability to make contested catches and create separation as reasons why he’ll succeed in Los Angeles.

“He can win the 50-50 balls consistently, he can also run routes, which gives himself an opportunity to be open and be available for Matthew Stafford,” Holt said.

Even though some of the variables as to why he struggled in 2021 were out of his control, there were plenty of people that discredited Robinson for his uninspiring numbers. However, the outlook on Robinson has quickly shifted since he signed with the Rams earlier this offseason.

Before his forgettable season in 2021, Robinson produced three 1,000-yard seasons with guys like Mitch Trubisky, Nick Foles, and Blake Bortles as his quarterback. The talented wideout will now get an opportunity to catch passes from Matthew Stafford, who is by far the best quarterback Robinson has had a chance to play with.

It’s telling how aggressive Sean McVay was in recruiting Robinson to the Rams this offseason, especially after a downtrodden season. With an offensive guru in McVay, Stafford as his quarterback, and a chance to play alongside Cooper Kupp, Holt is on board the Robinson bounce-back train entering the upcoming season.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire