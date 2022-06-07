Torry Holt credits Rams for managing cap, superstars
Former Rams wide receiver Torry Holt credits Los Angeles Rams for managing cap, superstars. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
"He had a little tweak, so we’re going to make sure that he’s good," Nathaniel Hackett said of Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy exiting practice.
During Pat Riley’s 27 seasons with the Miami Heat, the franchise has won three NBA championships. The Heat has also made nine appearances in the Eastern Conference finals and six appearances in the NBA Finals during that time.
Trading one in-limbo QB for another would be interesting but seems unlikely:
Phil Mickelson arrived in London on Tuesday morning having admitted that his gambling reached "reckless" proportions that "embarrass" him, but claiming "hundreds of hours of therapy" have since fixed "the addiction".
Matchups for the NCAA baseball super regionals were set Monday night after No. 2 national seed Stanford, No. 3 Oregon State, No. 8 East Carolina and eight other teams won regionals. The best-of-three super regionals begin Friday and Saturday and will determine the field for the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, beginning June 17.
He's still not buying in on Tua Tagovailoa as the long-term starter.
OSU came into Monday’s action needing one win in two possible games to secure the program’s first-ever spot in the WCWS championship series against Bedlam rival and Oklahoma.
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty has publicly called out the Tampa Bay Rays players who opted out of wearing an LGBTQ Pride Month logo during a game. “Absolute joke,” Flaherty wrote in a tweet on Sunday, quoting a tweet from TMZ Sports on the matter. Flaherty’s response came after Rays pitchers Jason Adam, Jalen…
Draymond Green had plenty to say to Grant Williams following their brief scuffle in Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Warriors and Celtics.
Sonya Curry, 56, and Dell Curry, 57, divorced in November after 33 years of marriage. Each accused the other of infidelity.
Perhaps the most significant development from Monday in the Deshaun Watson situation was no development at all. Specifically, the lack of a response from Watson’s team to the 24th lawsuit could end up creating significant consequences for Watson with the league and/or the team. Attorney Rusty Hardin issued a statement on Monday indicating that he’s [more]
Dak Prescott hits Chris Simms' Top 40, ranking the defensive starters, and several Cowboys notables represent at a memorial for Gary Brown. | From @ToddBrock24f7
UCLA center fielder Maya Brady homered twice against top-ranked Oklahoma as Bruins beat the Sooners in Game 1 of the WCWS semifinals.
Yahoo Sports takes a look at the top five picks, plus the most recent movements in the first round and projected picks for all 30 slots.
Fowler still has a chance to earn first alternate status if he were to win at least a 7-for-1 playoff when play resumes or if leader Sean Jacklin falters.
A moment between Warriors coach Steve Kerr and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards changed his mindset early in his career.
Phil Mickelson will compete in the opening event of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series this week, the six-time major winner has confirmed.
This would certainly change the direction of the team.
Most fans seem to believe he's talking about the Percy Harvin deal, which was one of this team's biggest mistakes during their peak run.
A new mock trade has the Philadelphia 76ers acquiring star guard Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz.