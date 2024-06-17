Torrid Matt Wallner is International League player of the week

Forest Lake’s Matt Wallner was named the Class AAA International League’s player of the week on Monday for his performance with the Saints last week.

Wallner hit a league-best .519 across six games in Louisville, going 14 for 27 with two doubles and pacing the league with both five home runs and 11 RBI. He also led the league in hits, slugging percentage (1.148), OPS (1.700), total bases (31) and runs (11).

The outfielder collected at least one hit in all six games, now riding a season-best, seven-game hit streak with multiple hits in each of the past four games, including a pair of four-hit nights. In June, Wallner leads the league in hits (23), home runs (9), extra-base hits (13), slugging percentage (.931), OPS (1.384), RBI (19) and total bases (54).

Saints pitcher Randy Dobnak was named the International League’s pitcher of the week on Monday, as well. On Saturday, the veteran right-hander tied the Saints’ franchise record with 10 strikeouts, a career-high, over six shutout innings in a victory over the Bats. He also became the first St. Paul pitcher to throw 100 pitches this season and improved to 2-1 with a 2.93 earned-run average in his past three starts.

Related Articles