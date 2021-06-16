BREAKING NEWS:

Who Is Torri Huske? This Record-Breaking Swimmer Stole the Show at the Olympic Trials

<p>Huske said she made the best of the <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/will-2020-olympics-in-tokyo-be-postponed-due-to-coronavirus-47253109" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Olympics postponement">Olympics postponement</a>, using the extra year to <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/Swim-Workout-Beginners-46352130" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:get stronger">get stronger</a> and improve the second half of her 100-meter race. "The strength training <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GomJaWNHYF8" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:made a big difference">made a big difference</a> in my second 25," Huske said in a press conference at Trials. "I normally tend to just 'fly and die.' I just go out hard and kind of just see if I can hold on, so I feel like it really helped my second 50."</p> <p>Huske's hard work is already paying off. Besides qualifying for Tokyo, she also <a href="https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/olympics/2021/06/14/torri-huske-american-record-100-meter-butterfly-qualifies-tokyo-olympics/7695371002/" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:posted personal bests">posted personal bests</a> in three events during the pandemic.</p>
<p>Huske shared that her mother grew up in a labor camp in China before earning her spot at a Chinese university. She later immigrated to America, studied at Virginia Tech, and became an IT professional, Huske said during the Olympic trials press conference. "My mom actually has a really cool story," she said. "She's a really big inspiration to me. I'm just lucky to have her."</p>
<p>Huske has already clinched her Olympic spot in the 100-meter butterfly, but she still has three more events to go: the 50-, 100- and 200-meter freestyles and the 200-meter individual medley. Huske's ability to compete with the best in multiple events gives her an extra edge. "<a href="https://gostanford.com/news/2020/11/11/womens-swimming-diving-seven-standouts-to-the-farm.aspx" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:We love Torri's versatility">We love Torri's versatility</a>, which is one of the best we've ever seen coming out of high school," said Greg Meehan, Stanford's director of women's swimming, in a Stanford Athletics article. Meehan, who also coaches the US Women's Olympic Swimming Team, said Huske is a "top performer" in her individual events with the added ability to impact relays "in any number of strokes."</p>
Maggie Ryan

Torri Huske solidified herself as a US swimmer to watch with a historic showing at the Olympic trials this weekend. En route to her first Olympic team, the 18-year-old broke a nine-year-old American record - then went ahead and broke it again the next day. Not bad for your first Olympic trials, and Huske's not done yet: she'll be vying to qualify for four more events before her competition is done.

Want to know more about this talented swimmer? Read on for six fun facts to help you get to know Huske before she makes her Olympic debut in Tokyo.

