Torrez, the Olympian boxer from Tulare, shines in pro debut. Here’s why it was over quick

Top Rank founder and CEO Bob Arum plans to have Richard Torrez Jr. fight more in Fresno.

Arum was pleased at the outcome in Torrez’s professional boxing debut Friday evening when he won by TKO over Allen Melson in the second round before family and friends at the Save Mart Center.

It was an impressive debut for Torrez, who is coming off a silver medal showing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

All went well in his debut who was sporting a cut above his right eye after a headbutt.

“After the cut, I knew I had to get back to basics, and that’s what I did,” Torrez said. “I made sure to avoid additional head clashes, and I got the job done in the second.”

Richard Torrez Jr, right, collides with opponent Allen Melson during their fight at the Save Mart Center on Friday, March 4, 2022.

Richard Torrez Jr, left, sits in his corner while his father Richard Torrez dabs a cut on his forehead during his fight with Allen Melson at the Save Mart Center on Friday, March 4, 2022.

Richard Torrez Jr, right, boxes opponent Allen Melson during their fight at the Save Mart Center on Friday, March 4, 2022.

Wearing black trunks with Tulare on the front, Torrez came out firing a left jab and body shots at Melson during the first round.

Then just before the opening round was about to conclude, Torrez connected with a left hook that sent Melson to the canvas.

In the second round, Torrez used a left hook, right-hand combo to knock down Melson again.

And then again with practically the same combo as Torrez pulled off the TKO in front of his a hometown crowd.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” the Mission Oak grad said. “I wanted to make a good first impression, especially in front of my home fans. They brought the energy, and I fed off the energy they gave me. The Central Valley is home, and I am proud to represent my people.”

And with such a strong showing, it’s possible Torrez could be moved up as the boxing headliner for future fighters in the central San Joaquin Valley.

Especially since it doesn’t appear like Jose Ramirez will be fighting in Fresno anytime soon.

But that’s OK to Arum, because he said he sees Torrez as a boxer who they can market and build in the Valley.

“Going to be a big, big attraction in this area,” he said. “We can do fights in this area without Jose Ramirez and still get a lot of attention.”

The plan is to have Torrez fight five times in 2022, Arum said. It is unclear how many of those fights will be happen in the Fresno-area.

Story continues

“No reason he wants to keep busy,” he said. “And no reason not to use him every other month.”

Fight card

Junior welterweights (12 rounds): Jose Ramirez (27-1) d. Jose Pedraza (29-4) by unanimous decision (116-112 3x)

Heavyweight (6 rounds): Richard Torrez Jr. (1-0, 1 KO) d. Allen Melson (6-4) by knockout in the second round.

WBO International Featherweight title (10 rounds): Joet Gonzalez (25-2, 15 KOs) d. Joe Santisima (21-4) by TKO in ninth round

Junior lightweight (10 rounds): Gabriel Flores Jr. (21-1) d. Abraham Montoya (20-3-1) by majority decision

Lightweight (8 rounds): Hector Tanajara (19-1-1) vs. Miguel Contreras (11-1-1) ends in a draw

Junior lightweight (6 rounds): Carlos Balderas (12-1, 11 KOs) d. Aelio Mesquita (20-7-1) by TKO in second round

Middleweight (6 rounds): Javier Martinez (6-0) d. Donte Stubbs (6-4) by unanimous decision (59-56, 58-55 2x)

Lightweight (4 rounds): Charlie Sheehy (2-0, 2 KO) d. Johnny Benal (2-1) by TKO in 1st round

Heavyweight (4 rounds): Antonio Mireles (3-0, 3 KOs) d. Brandon Hughes (2-1) by TKO in second round

Richard Torrez Jr, gets ready for round two against Allen Melson during their fight at the Save Mart Center on Friday, March 4, 2022.