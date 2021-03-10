Torrey Smith says Washington is best in NFC East even with Dak Prescott back

Torrey Smith says Washington is NFC East's best even with Dak back originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Despite the 2021 NFL season being six months away and teams having plenty of offseason to make personnel changes, ESPN's "Get Up" is already debating who will win the NFC East.

Dak Prescott's four-year, $160 million mega-deal served as a good news tie-in to ponder whether Dallas could turn its third-placed finish in the division to turning it around and making the playoffs. ESPN NFL analyst and former eight-year defensive end for the Cowboys Marcus Spears, of course, was adamant that a fully healthy Prescott would completely flip the script.

Former Ravens receiver and fellow "Get Up" analyst Torrey Smith, on the other hand, told Spears to pump the brakes.

"Washington is the best team in that division," Smith said.

"They don't have a quarterback!" Spears interjected.

"Let me tell you something you may not know. You're talking about an offense that won the division without operating at a high level or the way (offensive coordinator) Scott Turner designed it to be," Smith said. "That element was missing, there was no run-pass attack. It was missing."

But after releasing Alex Smith and possibly handing the keys to Taylor Heinicke, whose promising playoff performance against the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers earned him a two-year deal, a full offseason with Turner could pay dividends for an offense that struggled to keep pace with the league's elite.

"You get a guy in, even if it's just Heinicke, with that defense and what Ron Rivera was able to do in one year, you have to believe they're the favorites," Smith said.

"Don't tell me about no Heinicke!" Spears said.

"Dallas will always fold when it comes down to it. But Washington is the real deal on the defensive side of the ball," Smith said.

Though Spears thinks the Cowboys defense will get better next season "based on schemes," in addition to having the best QB in the division with a healthy Prescott, Smith wasn't so sure.

"Dallas has had the most talent for the last 100 years, but they haven't been good since we've had flat screen TVs. At some point all that potential has to go somewhere and you have to get it done," Smith said. "The Washington Football Team is building something special right now."