Torrey Smith says Titans should take a loss for violating COVID-19 rules

The 2020 NFL season is in serious trouble thanks to a series of selfish decisions by the Tennessee Titans. Not only have their been about two-dozen positive tests within the organization the last couple of weeks, but players doubled down by meeting up for a private workout when their facility was closed as a result.

Tennessee already had last week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers postponed to later in the year. Now, their matchup against the Buffalo Bills this weekend is in jeopardy. All the talk around the league right now is how to punish the Titans and keep the season going.

Former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith thinks they should have to forfeit this week.

The Titans should have to take a loss and play next week because of their irresponsible actions. — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) October 8, 2020





Some people think that’s not nearly enough. Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar made the case yesterday that the NFL should effectively kill the franchise for the season, canceling all of their games and leaving the league with 31 teams to finish out the year.

Whatever the penalty is, it needs to be harsh enough to send a message to the rest of the league that further COVID-19 infractions will not be tolerated. Too many lives and jobs are at stake for a slap on the wrist.

