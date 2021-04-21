Torrey Smith rips Raiders for tone-deaf George Floyd tweet

Tim Weaver
·2 min read
Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all counts for the murder of George Floyd in a Minnesota courtroom yesterday. The verdict brought out reactions from all over the sports world, including the NFL and a few teams. Some read the room and got it right. Others not so much.

While the Vikings released a poignant statement about the injustice and enduring pain that Floyd’s death brought to their community, the Raiders decided to go in a different direction by sharing this tweet:

Many observers are roasting their social media team’s bad call, but the poor decision apparently goes all the way to the top of the organization. Team owner Mark Davis has taken responsibility and claims that he’s “deepy disappointed” if he offended Floyd’s famiily.

Former Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith is one of many people who have criticized the Raiders for the stunningly tone-deaf message.

Smith followed up with more.

The Raiders may not have been intentionally malicious, but to leave the tweet up after the public outcry says a lot about their motivations.

