Torrey Smith: Ravens P Sam Koch ‘one of the best overall athletes’ he knows

Ravens punter Sam Koch turned the heads of both teammates and coaches Sunday, when he pulled off a fake-punt-pass against the Washington Football Team to move to 7-for-7 all-time as a passer. Among those singing his praises was former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith.

Sam is one of the best overall athletes that I know. He just happens to punt 😂 — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) October 4, 2020

Smith and Koch played together in Baltimore from 2011-14, winning Super Bowl XLVII in 2013. The veteran punter has posted impressive numbers when dropping back to pass; he’s the only player in NFL history with a 100 percent completion percentage on at least seven attempts.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson said after the game that he’s just trying to get to Koch’s level.

“I feel like he’s 100 percent,” quarterback Lamar Jackson said in a Zoom press conference. “We need to keep it going, try to convert before fourth down but…that’s lit. I'm trying to get to where he's at.”

Koch was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round of the 2006 NFL Draft. He’s suited up for all 228 of the team’s games since. With two more appearances, he’ll move past Terrell Suggs for sole possession of the record for most games played in Ravens history.