Torrey Smith questions trade value if 49ers draft Mac Jones No. 3

Ex-49ers WR questions trade value if SF drafts Jones No. 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Is it April 29 yet? Can the 2021 NFL Draft just get here already? 

That's how 49ers fans have to feel right now. It's certainly how media members feel, and apparently former 49ers players as well. 

The consensus is the 49ers will take Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with the No. 3 pick in the draft this year. Former NFL receiver Torrey Smith, who played on the 49ers for two seasons, doesn't exactly understand that thinking. While he isn't against Jones and believes he could be a good QB in the pros, he disagrees with the 49ers making a blockbuster trade up from No. 12 just to pick Jones. 

It's hard to argue with Smith's thinking, too.

Jones has sky-rocketed up draft boards after his huge junior year at Alabama where he completed 77.4 percent of his passes for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and was intercepted just four times. He also had the luxury of throwing passes to Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith, along with fellow projected first-round picks Jaylen Waddle and Najee Harris. It wasn't that long ago that Jones was expected to be selected in the middle or end of the first round. 

Did the 49ers really trade three first-round picks and a third-round pick to go get Jones? Ohio State's Justin Fields came into the 2020 season as the clear No. 2 QB behind Trevor Lawrence and now might be the fifth quarterback selected despite a great junior year. North Dakota State's Trey Lance, like Fields, also is seen as having much more upside than Jones

RELATED: Schrock's seven-round 49ers mock draft has steal, surprise

The argument at this point isn't so much if Jones is the right pick as much as it's aimed at the value of moving up to No. 3 for him. Jones surely could be good in Kyle Shanahan's system with players like Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle around him. Is he worth making a huge trade for, though? 

Perhaps we'll soon find out.

