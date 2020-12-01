Torrey Smith hints that Duce Staley should start calling plays for the Eagles

Former Eagles receiver hints that Duce Staley should be calling plays originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

In the heated aftermath of a Monday Night Football loss that dropped the Eagles to 3-7-1, blame is being pointed in every direction. In speaking with reporters today, head coach Doug Pederson said that he takes pride in his play-calling abilities, but a change could be on the horizon:

Doug Pederson for the first time says the possibility of his giving up play calling is "on the table."



He says he takes pride in it but he would possibly consider it. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) December 1, 2020

While Eagles fans have been clamoring for that type of change, one former Eagles receiver chimed in. Super Bowl LII champion Torrey Smith hinted at who he thinks could be the person to take over for Doug in that regard:

I've thought that a change for Pederson has long made sense. In 2015, the Chiefs started 1-5. Head coach Andy Reid handed over second half play-calling duties to his then-offensive coordinator in Pederson to change things up. The Chiefs responded by remarkably running the table and winning their last 10 games, plus a playoff game.

The Eagles have become notorious for slow starts during the Pederson era, but the coach has made his name on in-game adjustments. A situation where Staley, who's been the assistant head coach since 2018, calls plays for the first halves of games going forward while Pederson continues on with the second halves is a worthwhile opportunity to explore.

Hey, if it not for these types of changes from coaches knowing a shift is needed, Pederson may have never ended up in Philly to begin with.