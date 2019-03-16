Torrey Smith hangs with Robert Kraft, now done "trolling" Patriots originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Torrey Smith either hasn't read or doesn't care about the bad press surrounding Robert Kraft.

The Carolina Panthers wide receiver randomly mentioned Kraft and the Patriots on social media Saturday morning, insisting he's done "trolling" New England after apparently hanging out with its owner Friday night.

Everyone knows I enjoy trolling the Patriots. Last night I had the opportunity to chop it up with Robert Kraft. He was a cool dude. My trolling days are done 😂 — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) March 16, 2019

Videos on Smith's Instagram story show he was at rapper Meek Mill's concert Friday night in Philadelphia. Kraft is good friends with Mill -- he visited the rapper in prison last year and wore a necklace Meek gave him at the Patriots' Super Bowl parade -- so while there are no photos or Kraft and Smith together in Philly, that's likely where they met.

Kraft is currently facing two misdemeanor charges of soliciting prostitution after he was allegedly caught on surveillance video paying for sexual acts the Orchids of Asia day spa in Jupiter, Fla. He pleaded not guilty to both charges and has an arraignment set for March 28 in Florida.

Smith, who played for the Baltimore Ravens team that beat the Patriots in the 2012 AFC Championship Game and the Philadelphia Eagles squad that beat New England in Super Bowl LII, has a history of criticizing the Patriots and their fans.

But apparently he's willing to let bygones be bygones after meeting Kraft -- a curious development to say the least given Kraft's ongoing legal situation.

