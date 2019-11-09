Torrey Smith declines chance to return to Eagles

When the Eagles placed receiver DeSean Jackson on injured reserve and brought back former Eagles receiver Jordan Matthews, an obvious question emerged: Why not bring back former Eagles receiver Torrey Smith?

Smith, a speedster who can stretch the field, would better fill the void created by Jackson’s absence. As Jon Marks and Ike Reese of WIP radio in Philadelphia informed me during my weekly Friday visit with them, the Eagles did indeed contact Smith — and Smith declined.

John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia reported earlier this week that the Eagles expressed interest in Smith, and that Smith decided to stay retired.

A second-round pick of the Ravens in 2011, Smith signed a big-money deal with the 49ers in 2015. Released after two underwhelming seasons, he landed in Philadelphia, winning a Super Bowl.

The Eagles traded Smith to the Panthers in early 2018. The Panthers released Smith in September, and two days later he decided to retire.

With Jackson on IR, the Eagles would benefit from a deep threat. They aren’t easy to find, however, especially after the trade deadline.