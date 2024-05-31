Torrey Pines High School junior leads team to lacrosse title

SAN DIEGO — Torrey Pines High School won their second straight CIF Open Division Championship while being led by 16-year-old standout Sydney Stewart.

“[I’m] insanely proud of my team; they’re like my sisters. I think they’re the best players in California,” said Stewart.

The midfielder scored five goals in the title game, determined to make sure the Falcons secured the win.

“We were down by three in the beginning, so I had to take matters into my own hands. I wasn’t going to let my seniors down and let my team down,” Stewart explained.

The Carmel Valley native had a junior campaign to remember, finishing the season with a team-high in two categories: 71 goals and 33 assists.

“The reason I got 71 assists is because of my teammates and how they helped me. So it wasn’t just me, it was a team effort,” said Stewart.

The University of Southern California-commit plans to use her connection with the Trojans to get better for her final run as a Falcon.

“USC has also been my dream school. My parents went there, my brother went there. Being able to play lacrosse there, is a dream com true, ” Stewart expressed.

