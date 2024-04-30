Torrey Pines boys volleyball ranked number one in the county

SAN DIEGO (KUSI)- CIF Boys volleyball playoffs begin this week and Torrey Pines High School is the one seed in the open division boasting a 26-3 record. Not only are the falcons flying high ranked number one is San Diego, they are also ranked seventh in the nation. “You have seen articles in the paper about us having not won in thirty some odd years.” So there’s a little something extra on it this year.” Nick Rubacky, Torrey Pines head coach said. Can we get it done kind of being the favorite.”

“Its the highest we have been ranked, but at the same time we think we should even be ranked a little higher.” Senior Brandon Pho said. “Some other teams from other areas of the country don’t have as good as competition. So we want to go out and show the country that we should be ranked even higher.”

Kianoush Barjasteh Mohebbi said “that there is a little pressure since we are ranked 7th in the nation.” Its sort of a privilege. Not a lot of teams get to be the one seed, we just have to perform.”

While senior Christian Connell has only been playing volleyball since he was 13 received a scholarship to play at University of Southern California. “I started off playing beach volleyball and then I switched.” Connell said. First round of the boys CIF Open Division playoffs begin on Tuesday night. Torrey Pines will host eight seed Scripps Ranch in the double elimination format.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.