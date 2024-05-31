Torrey Craig predicted as most likely Bulls free agent to leave

The Chicago Bulls have a few guys who could end up leaving in free agency this year. Aaron Kellerstrass of Pippen Ain’t Easy wrote an article predicting the likelihood of each of them coming back. He believes that Torrey Craig only has a 10% chance of returning to Chicago – the lowest percentage of the bunch.

“Craig can opt out of the final year of his deal and hit free agency,” wrote Kellerstrass. “He has to make his decision by June 29th and is likely waiting to size up his options. At 33-years-old, Craig may look for a better situation for minutes and/or a run at a title, or he could opt out in search of one last multi-year deal.

“Craig can likely get more from some other team and the Bulls may let him.”

During his time in Chicago, Craig dealt with a ton of injuries, and he just doesn’t seem like a long-term part of the Bulls’ future.

