Torrey Craig with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets

Associated Press

Jayson Tatum grew up idolizing Kobe Bryant, so he knew all about the Celtics-Lakers rivalry even before becoming part of it. On Friday night, he put on an offensive show in front of Celtics Hall of Famers Bill Russell and Paul Pierce in the latest chapter. “It's a surreal moment, obviously, Bill Russell and the impact he had on the Celtics and the NBA,” Tatum said.