Torrey Craig with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Torrey Craig (Indiana Pacers) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 11/19/2021
Torrey Craig (Indiana Pacers) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 11/19/2021
Jayson Tatum grew up idolizing Kobe Bryant, so he knew all about the Celtics-Lakers rivalry even before becoming part of it. On Friday night, he put on an offensive show in front of Celtics Hall of Famers Bill Russell and Paul Pierce in the latest chapter. “It's a surreal moment, obviously, Bill Russell and the impact he had on the Celtics and the NBA,” Tatum said.
Steph Curry is a giant in the basketball world. Tacko Fall is a giant in real life.
Without Steph Curry and Draymond Green, the Warriors got big nights from Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Gary Payton II in a win over the Pistons.
Jordan Poole and the Warriors have a long-term vision for this season.
In a win over the Pistons in Detroit, Andrew Wiggins scored 27 points, most of them driving into traffic, displaying a ferocity that greatly benefits the Warriors.
Stephen A. has had a change of heart on Andrew Wiggins.
Steph Curry is great with fans, and he showed that against the Warriors' win over the Pistons in Detroit on Friday.
Enes Kanter passed Lakers superstar LeBron James without exchanging a word during pregame warmups on Friday night, but the Celtics center's sneakers said more than enough.
Steph torched the Cavs in the fourth quarter.
LeBron James, making his return after missing eight games because of injury, couldn't prevent the Lakers from losing big to the Boston Celtics.
The Warriors' comeback in Cleveland will go down in the team record books.
Steph sees the occasional benefit of his new rotation pattern, but he still isn't crazy about the change.
The Warriors will rest their veterans on the final night of their road trip.
OU linebacker Caleb Kelly's career came to an unfortunate end Saturday at Baylor.
DENVER (AP) Zach LaVine took over late before handing things over to DeMar DeRozan, who took it from there. LaVine scored 12 of his 36 points in a pivotal stretch of the fourth quarter, DeRozan hit eight straight late free throws and the Bulls won in Denver for the first time since 2006, beating a Nuggets team 114-108 on Friday night that was without reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. DeRozan finished with 26 points, including a 12-for-12 performance at the line.
Steph Curry had a funny exchange with a reporter over a potential All-Defensive team selection.
Former Celtic Tacko Fall apparently has a fan in Stephen Curry, who gave the Cavs big man a friendly hug after the Warriors' win in Cleveland on Thursday.
The Blazers’ investigation into president of basketball operations Neil Olshey appears to be in its final stages.
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James scored 23 points, but the rival Boston Celtics spoiled his return from a two-week injury absence with a dominant 130-108 victory on Friday night at TD Garden.
"If Bill O’Brien becomes the next LSU head coach and I have to deal with this dude again… I am forever just giving up on sports."