Torres appointed Atletico Madrid B team boss

Torres won the World Cup with Spain in 2010 [Getty Images]

Former Spain striker Fernando Torres has been named as head coach of Atletico Madrid's B team.

The 40-year-old was coach of Atletico's Under-19s side prior to accepting his new position.

"I accept it as a great challenge with a lot of ambition and the tranquillity of knowing that we are ready," said Torres.

Torres had an illustrious playing career in which he made 110 appearances for Spain and won the World Cup in 2010.

He also helped his country win the European Championships in 2008 and 2012, scoring in both finals.

On the club front, Torres started his playing career at Atletico before going on to play for Liverpool and then moving to Chelsea for a then British record transfer fee of £50m.

He had a brief spell at AC Milan prior to returning to Atletico in late 2014 and won the Europa League with them in 2018.

Torres retired in 2019 after playing in Japan with Sagan Tosu.