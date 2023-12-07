Torrential rain causes landslide on rail line near Somerset
Torrential rain causes landslide on rail line near Somerset Source: Network Rail
Torrential rain causes landslide on rail line near Somerset Source: Network Rail
"While it was scary, it is NOT career ending," Hurst wrote.
The NFC East could be all but decided Sunday.
Greenlaw, meanwhile, said he and DiSandro exchanged apologies, while Kyle Shanahan just wants to move on.
Crosby had spent his entire NFL career kicking for the Packers.
Vanderbilt was 27-55 in Mason's time with the team.
The two-time Super Bowl champion adds a veteran presence and depth in a defensive backfield that lost All-Pro Talanoa Hufanga to a season-ending ACL tear.
Over 17 million people watched Alabama create playoff chaos.
Kelly Oubre is set to return to the lineup Wednesday against the Washington Wizards.
Dell received medical treatment on the field and was in obvious pain.
The bankruptcy declaration by Diamond Sports Group almost a year ago has forced MLB to envision a new model for broadcasts and distribution.
Aaron Rodgers is back at practice, but that doesn't mean he'll be ready to play in 2023.
Andrew Van Ginkel snared the easiest pick-6 possible as Miami shoveled points onto Washington's head.
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 13 of the fantasy football season!
Here's what you need to know about the Group of Five title games with major bowl implications.
The regular season is in the rearview mirror and only conference championship weekend remains before Heisman ballots are due.
“The moment that line gets crossed, I won't allow [it] no more.”
With the postseason still in play, O'Connell's not ruling out a quarterback change if he thinks it gives the Vikings a better shot.
The injury to the All-Pro running back is a blow to a Colts team fighting for a playoff berth.
With a 23-point spread and a 35.5 total, don't expect fireworks from Michigan-Iowa.
Petrino was fired in April 2012 after a motorcycle crash revealed a relationship with a staffer.