Torrential Hail Pours Down in Central Oklahoma as Severe Storm Moves Through

Hail inundated streets in central Oklahoma on Saturday, September 23, as severe thunderstorms swept through the region.

Footage captured by David Garrett shows stormy conditions in Henryetta on Saturday afternoon.

A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect for the area until Saturday night. Credit: David Garrett via Storyful

